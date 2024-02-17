Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 123.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.42 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

