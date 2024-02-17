Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $275.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $329.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

