Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BLDR opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average of $143.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
