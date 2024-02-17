Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley increased their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

AZTA opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

