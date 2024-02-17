Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOX opened at $91.21 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

