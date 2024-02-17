Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

