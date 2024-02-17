Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

