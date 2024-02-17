Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $652,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

