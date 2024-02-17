Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $652,000 Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 300.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

