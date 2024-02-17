Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.23.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

