Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $78,260,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,138,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

