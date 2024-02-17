Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $569,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $156.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

