Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $594,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $186.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

