Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $642,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,854,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,350,000 after buying an additional 380,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.