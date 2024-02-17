Pathstone Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

