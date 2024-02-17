Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,792 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OC opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.