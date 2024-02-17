Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,934 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Terex by 5.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Terex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Terex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $722,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.