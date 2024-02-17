Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 2,118 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

