Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,318 shares of company stock worth $4,460,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

