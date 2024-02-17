Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 4,602 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 1,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.