Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after buying an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

