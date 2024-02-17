Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 13,726 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

CMA stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

