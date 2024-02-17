Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 9,465 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,456.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

