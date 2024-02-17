Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.