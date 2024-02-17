Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,098,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

