Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 133.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

