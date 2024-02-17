Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 221 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $10,475,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CorVel by 34.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total value of $359,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total transaction of $359,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,758,889 over the last 90 days. 48.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $247.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.31 and a 200 day moving average of $217.61. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $255.60.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

