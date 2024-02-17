Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $567,000 Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $3,997,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $3,971,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $1,446,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of YINN opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

