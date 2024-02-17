Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $571,000 Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $501,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PDD by 3,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth about $179,607,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 2,245.9% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,446,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

