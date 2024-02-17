Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,517,000 after buying an additional 2,625,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $391,679,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAM opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

