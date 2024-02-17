Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after acquiring an additional 418,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,792,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

