Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after acquiring an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $184.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $245.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,893.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.