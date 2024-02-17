Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,924,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,027,000 after buying an additional 461,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,643,000 after buying an additional 1,594,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE TRP opened at $39.51 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.