Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,734 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -136.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

