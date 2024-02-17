Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 10,300 shares trading hands.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.
