Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of PEGA opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after acquiring an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

