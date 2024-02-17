Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 271,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750 in the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

