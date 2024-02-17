Phil Horlock Sells 57,562 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,899,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Bird alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Phil Horlock sold 17,438 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $575,454.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00.

Blue Bird Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLBD

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after buying an additional 199,619 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.