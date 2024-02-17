Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as high as C$4.21. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, mid, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sectors with a focus on enterprise software and technology.

