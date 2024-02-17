PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.