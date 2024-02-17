Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

