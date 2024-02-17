Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.