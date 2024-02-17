Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PB stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

