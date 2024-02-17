Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 16,398 shares changing hands.

Proteome Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of £12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of -0.01.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

