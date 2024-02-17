Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Lowered by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of PSTG opened at $42.94 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 226.01, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

