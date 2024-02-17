PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PVH by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PVH by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $14,439,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $20,584,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.94. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

