Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

WRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

WRB opened at $82.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

