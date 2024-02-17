R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,233,000 after buying an additional 3,954,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $73,078,000 after buying an additional 3,195,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

