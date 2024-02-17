R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,233,000 after buying an additional 3,954,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $73,078,000 after buying an additional 3,195,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCM
R1 RCM Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.