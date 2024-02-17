RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $127,316,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,091 shares of company stock worth $8,874,303. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $271.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.74 and its 200-day moving average is $247.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.