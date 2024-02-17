Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.88

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $8.88. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.

Ricoh Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

